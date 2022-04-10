Islamabad: significant increase in cases of snatching of mobile phones, carjacking witnessed

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a significant increase in the cases of snatching of mobile phones and carjacking during the last week as armed persons snatched 58 mobile phones and thieves stole 53 vehicles and bikes from various parts of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city’s various police stations registered 16 cases of robbery, 38 cases of mobile snatching, 13 cases of car lifting, and 40 cases of motor bikes.

During the last week, auto thieves stole over 13 cars bearing registration numbers, LRN-1904 belonging to Mughal Khan, R-6107 belonging to Usama Habib, MLG-498 belonging to Kiran, BKM-392 belonging to Muhammad Saad Bin Khalid, LED-270 belonging to Abdullah, BAZ-811 belonging to Malik Muhammad Bashrat, RH-9054 belonging to Asad Mehmmood, STV-539 belonging to Ghulam Murtaza, LXD-1259 belonging to Atta ur Rehman, AAF-253 belonging to Ghor Naseem, LZC-8636 belonging to Yar Muhammad, AQC-796 belonging to Zafer Mehmmod, and BJZ-972 belonging to Ali Pur.

During same period, carjackers stole 40 bikes including, BTQ-363 belonging to Muhammad Wazeer, BFN-486 belonging to Jai Perkash, YR-175 belonging to Sohail Hussain, lifted a bike belonging to Liaqat Hussain, APL-2022 belonging to Ali Iqbal, RIO-3958 belonging to Sabtain Uljameel, APE-125 belonging to Muhammad Wasif, lifted SGL-2557 belonging to Muhammad Ijaz, RIO-2822, CB-3087 belonging to Muhammad Hinan, XR-066 belonging to Kamran Aslam, AZP-610 belonging to Muhammad Shehzad, bike APF belonging to Malik Attiqur Rehman, BNM-934 belonging to Sadi Hina, RIZ-4906, KLR-8555 belonging to Danish Fareed, RIO-6121 belonging to Muhammad Altaf, BRL-627 belonging to Amjad Mehmood, RIB-7012 belonging to Muhammad Mawia , AVQ-789 belonging to Aman Ullah, and a bike belonging to Abdul Waheed.

Similarly, car lifter also lifted a bike belonging to Muhammad Muhsin, AVL-585 belonging to Nsiar Ahmed, AAN-8040 belonging to Maghaz Farooq, bike PF belonging to Haq Nawaz, RIN-4963 belonging to Muhammad Saqib, AHD-9585 belonging to Muhammad Fahad Iqbal,ape-5492 belonging to Junaid Arshad, BQR-949 belonging to Farooq Khan, RIM-5893 belonging to Khalid Hussain, GAS-9605 belonging to Ibrahim Shah, FP-974 belonging to Muhammad Nisar, LED-8725 belonging to Adeel Shehzad,RIN-6627 belonging to Ehtisham, AMQ-808 belonging to Muhammad Ahmed,AGQ-115 belonging to Muhammad Asad, APP-600 belonging to Sheikh Naveed, bike BEL-1023 belonging to Rehman Ali, and bike belonging to Ali Pur.

In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police registered eight cases of mobile snatching, five cases of auto theft, and five cases of robbery during the last week.

Unidentified persons snatched mobile phone and cash from Muhammad Usama, cell phone Taswer Hussain, cell phone belonging to Zahid Sultan, mobile phone belonging to Usama, cell phone belonging to Saeed Kashif, and mobile phone belonging to Qasim Javed.

Unidentified persons snatched a purse from Antal Abbas containing a mobile phone and other valuables. Zahoor Ahmed lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station that unidentified armed persons snatched Rs 5,400,000 from him at gunpoint. Another Muhammad Asif informed Sabzi Mandi police station that unidentified armed persons snatched mobile and cash from him at gunpoint. Armed persons snatched Rs 20,000 from Muhammad Farooq.

Similarly, in Lohi Bher three cases of mobile phone snatching, two cases of robbery, and four cases of auto theft were reported. Unidentified persons broke locks of shop of Naeem Uddin and looted valuables worth Rs 150,000 and cash of Rs 25,000 form his shop. Three armed persons snatched cash, and other valuables from Muhammad Ehsan.

During the last week, in Karachi Company four cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile phone snatching, and three cases of robbery were reported. Armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone from Ameer Saeed and mobile phone form Syed Muhammad. During another incident, two armed persons snatched cash form Muhammad Imran.

Another Younus lodged a complaint with Karachi Company police station that two armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone and his purse at gunpoint. Some unidentified persons while introducing themselves as government officials stole gold ornament, foreign and local currency from the purse of wife of Muhammad Khatib during body search.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022