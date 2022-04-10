ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

High policy rate to ruin trade, industry: SAI chief

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pointing out that interest rates in Pakistan are the highest in the region, President of the Site Association of Industry (SAI), Karachi, Abdul Rashid has urged the Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir to immediately withdraw the recent hike in key policy rate by 2.5 percent.

The SAI chief on Saturday called for review of the decision in the best interest of the economy so that trade and industry could be saved from collapse. The country needed stability in the current political crisis.

He said the central bank’s step of increasing the policy rate by 2.5 percent had caused serious concerns among members of the business community and they feared that such unwise decisions would ruin trade as well as industry.

The SAI president said that after the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was very difficult for trade and industry to get back on their feet, but recklessness on the part of decision-makers and the anti-business and anti-trade measures of government agencies had again put the survival of businesses and industries in jeopardy.

Mr Rashid said that the continuous devaluation of the rupee had greatly increased the cost of raw materials and now with the interest rates at an all-time high of 12.25 percent, the cost of production would rise to unsustainable levels.

He requested the SBP governor to reconsider the decision to raise the interest rates in the best interest of the economy, adopt a strategy of gradually bringing interest rates to single digits, and also avoid imposing further burdens on trade and industry.

He was of the opinion that in the current political situation and economic crises, the country could not afford anti-economy measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Trade SBP Dr Reza Baqir High policy rate SAI chief

Comments

1000 characters

High policy rate to ruin trade, industry: SAI chief

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shahbaz

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Reference submitted with Speaker: PTI seeks disqualification of ‘dissidents’

SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

New energy conservation policy to be approved on 12th

MoF not ready to release funds: Ministry unable to pay off over Rs50bn PPOD liabilities

KE reluctant to accept price of PLL-supplied RLNG

Tax relief under industrial package: Maximum production capacity mandatory for sick units: FBR

PTI prepares review petition against SC verdict

Budget proposals: OICCI wants tax rationalization for telecom sector

Read more stories