Pakistan

No one can malign Pakistan in Imran’s presence: Buzdar

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one can malign Pakistan in his presence.

Terming PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation as reflective of the sentiments of every patriotic Pakistani, the CM said that PM Imran Khan is fighting for the survival of Pakistan. He said that the Captain shared his inner feelings with the nation with sincerity.

“Every single word of Imran Khan was for the sovereign and independent Pakistan; PM Imran Khan gave a message to the nation to live with dignity”, he said.

Sardar Usman maintained that PM has represented self-respecting and honourable Pakistan in true sense.

He said that PM Imran Khan is standing firmly for materialising the dream of “New Pakistan” and the whole nation is backing him up. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a brave, honest and true politician.

Moreover, the CM has felicitated the nation on the successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

