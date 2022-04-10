Inflation on the rise: Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this past week as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in wheat flour price as best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,045 per 15kg bag to Rs1,070 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,100 per bag against Rs1,075 per bag and the price of normal quality wheat flour bag of 15kg went up from Rs1,010 per bag to Rs1,030 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,060 per bag against Rs1,040 per bag.

Rice prices have witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice jumped from Rs7,200 per 40kg bag to Rs7,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, while normal quality Basmati rice price jumped from Rs5,600 per bag to Rs6,100 per bag and Broken Basmati is available at Rs4,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg. Basin price went up from Rs5,400 per 37kg bag to Rs5,800 bag.

In the wholesale market, sugar price remained stable at Rs4,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-95 per kg. Chicken prices during this week witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs11,000 per 40kg to Rs10,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg against Rs290 per kg and chicken meat is available in the range of Rs430-450 per kg against Rs450-480 per kg.

No changes were seen in the mutton and beef prices as mutton is available at Rs1,450 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs850 per kg and beef with bone at Rs650 per kg. Eggs prices went further up from Rs3,850 per carton to Rs3,900 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs140 per dozen. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remained stable as 15kg domestic cylinder of LPG is available at Rs3,295, while in retail LPG is available at Rs245 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43grams to 25grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs400 per kg.

Lemon price has witnessed a significant increase as it has jumped from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs1,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs250 per kg against Rs75 per kg.

The prices of most of the vegetables as tomatoes price further jumped up from Rs750 per 5kg to Rs850 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs180-200 per kg against Rs160-180 per kg. Potato price went down from Rs190 per 5kg to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail are still being sold at Rs40 per kg against Rs45 per kg, onions price witnessed a further increase of Rs50 per 5kg, going up from Rs275 per 5kg to Rs325 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs65 per kg.

Peas price remained stable at Rs375 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg. Chinese garlic price went down from Rs375 per kg to Rs300 per kg and ginger price went down from Rs225 per kg to Rs215 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs165 per kg to Rs115 per kg, Okra price went up from Rs150 per kg to Rs170 per kg, carrot price is stable at Rs50 per kg, pumpkin is available in the range of Rs90 per kg to Rs120 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs60 per kg to Rs55 per kg, cabbage price went up from Rs60 per kg to Rs70 per kg, brinjal price went up from Rs65 per kg to Rs80 per kg, yam price went up from Rs95 per kg to Rs105 per kg, freshbean price went up from Rs140 per kg to Rs180 per kg maroo kadu price jumped from Rs45 per kg to Rs50 per kg and tinda price is stable at Rs60 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others are being sold at Rs470 per kg, while B-grade brands’ price has also crossed Rs375 per litre mark. B-grade cooking oil price has gone up from Rs375 per pack to Rs380 per pack of 900grams. The traders told this correspondent that within the past three years, the prices of best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs280 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs480 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price have been increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs375 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs255 per pack of 900grams. While the price of mustard oil has been increased from Rs275 per kg from Rs200 per kg to Rs475 per kg.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices which have been increased a couple of weeks ago during this week remained stable as one-litre pack of Olphers, Milk Pak and other brands is available at Rs170 per pack.

While milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices have already witnessed an increase of Rs5 per pack from Rs135 per pack to Rs140 per pack. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs145 per kg and yogurt at Rs160 per kg. Formula milk prices were increased last week as Lactogen and Nido prices went up from Rs420 per 200gram pack to Rs490 per 200gram pack.

Pulses prices also witnessed a mixed trend as whole gram price went up by Rs240 per kg against Rs250 per kg the all-time record high price, fine quality price went up from Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs280 per kg, moong pulse price is stable at Rs175 per kg, and masoor is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

