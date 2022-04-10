Govt intends to tackle no-confidence motion democratically: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the PTI government intended to tackle the resolution on no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, jointly moved by the opposition parties, in a constitutional, political and democratic way.

Speaking on a Point of Order in the National Assembly, the minister said that the government admitted that the motion against the prime minister was in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, which the opposition had the right to move and the government had the duty to defend it.

He put on the record that the PTI government never intended to violate the constitution. “Respecting the Constitution is binding on all of us.” The minister said the government had accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court in a Suo Moto case on the April 3 ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Qureshi also informed the House about an ‘international conspiracy’ to change the democratically elected government and a ‘threat letter’ discussed in the National Security Committee meeting.

He said the government also wanted to hold an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security for briefing on the letter.

The minister said that it was unfortunate that with the support of ‘foreign powers’, the majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lower House of the Parliament was being converted into a minority.

Qureshi expressed the confidence that history would expose the elements that hatched the conspiracy against the democratically elected government.

He said that it was the right time for the nation to decide whether they wanted to live with dignity and pride or otherwise. The minister also informed the parliamentarians that the Prime Minister had undertaken the bilateral visit to Russia in consultation with all stakeholders. Pakistan always believed in true implementation of international laws and United Nations charter, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan time and again said that Pakistan would be partner in the peace not in the conflict.

The minister said all Pakistani nationals and students stranded in Ukraine had been brought back under a safe and successful evacuation operation. He also informed the House about the efforts being made by Pakistan on the diplomatic front to solve the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Qureshi also dispelled the impression created by the Opposition parties that the ‘threatening letter’ had been prepared in the Foreign Office and said, “This is an authentic letter, written by a Grade-22 senior and seasoned diplomat posted there.”

Qureshi also shared some contents of the letter with the parliamentarians that contained clear threat that if the no-confidence motion failed, Pakistan would have to face the consequences, and if succeeded “We will pardon Pakistan.”

He said it was the fundamental principle of the PTI government’s foreign policy to had cordial ties with all the countries.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was constitutionally bound to conduct free, fair and transparent election within 90 days after the task is given to it. He said fresh elections and mandate would protect the country from any constitutional crisis.

The Foreign Minister said that joint Opposition parties had nothing common in their agenda, but to avoid corruption cases.