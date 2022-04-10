FIA director probing Shehbaz, Tareen cases goes on leave

ISLAMABAD: Perhaps fearing reprisal by the incoming government, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone Dr Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in corruption references filed against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and ‘estranged’ member of PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen, has left his post and gone on a leave, it was learnt on Saturday.

Deputy Director Nazia Ambreen has now taken over the charge. In this connection, FIA Islamabad has issued a notification.