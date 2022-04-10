ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
World

Global pledging event raises 10.1bn euros for Ukraine

AFP 10 Apr, 2022

WARSAW: A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called “Stand Up for Ukraine” has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday.

“The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD (the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development),” von der Leyen said.

The event, convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sought to raise money for internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees from the war-ravaged country, organisers said.

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Most of them have headed to EU countries including neighbouring Poland which has taken in more than 2.5 million refugees so far.

The event, partnered by the Global Citizen movement battling poverty, comprised a social media rally on Friday and a pledging conference on Saturday.

Artists including Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the campaign alongside global leaders pledging for their countries.

“We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds,” Elton John said on Facebook.

The 75-year-old rock legend called on his fans to “help people whose lives have been turned upside down and leave everything behind for a safer life.”

“No one should have to experience this kind of tragedy,” John said.

Von der Leyen hailed the income from the event as “fantastic” at Saturday’s pledging conference in Warsaw.

