Shehbaz says PM ‘misleading’ people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims of standing up for the integrity of the nation saying ‘Niazi was only consumed with standing up for his petty, shallow political interests’.

Responding to Imran Khan’s address to the nation, Shehbaz said “Niazi should stop “lying” to the nation and show them the so-called letter”.

He said that in a “desperate” attempt to cling on to his lost power, Imran Khan was attacking the constitution, the Parliament and the Supreme judiciary.

“In his speech Imran Niazi has announced the joint opposition’s victory in the no-confidence vote ahead of time. His “lies” about the so-called threat letter have been called out and now he was on a mission to mislead the people of Pakistan because he believes that they are sheeplike,” he stated.

He added that the Deputy Speaker’s ruling was rejected by the court and deemed unconstitutional after thorough inspection of evidence.

Shehbaz said if Imran wants to go to the public after delivering only inflation, unemployment, hunger, and hatred, he was more than welcome to do so. Imran Niazi was rejected by the people of Pakistan and he came into power through meddling with the RTS system. He said Imran had “completely lost his mind” after being defeated in the courts, the Parliament, in politics and in government. The people of Pakistan and PTI’s own allies were not willing to shoulder the burden of the “incompetence and corruption” of Imran and his cronies anymore.

The PMLN President said Imran Niazi should face the no-confidence motion in the Parliament where the opposition would expose all of Niazi’s “lies” through their vote. He pledged that Niazi wouldn’t be allowed to hold the people, constitution and Parliament of Pakistan hostage to his “arrogance and bullying”.

