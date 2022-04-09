PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has directed all the ministries to send their proposals for PSDP 2022-23 and projections for FY 2023-24 and 2024-25 by April 11, official sources told Business Recorder.

The MoPD&SI sent the first letter to the ministries on December 31, 2021 and subsequent reminders on February 04, 2022, February 17, 2022 and March 11, 2022 on this issue as the ministry has to firm up the development programme of self-finance projects of corporations/public sector enterprises, autonomous bodies, so as to have a full picture of public sector investment for development (other than PSDP).

The sources said ministries/divisions were also requested to furnish the details of programmes/ projects of their attached/ subsidiary corporations/organisations and autonomous bodies, being financed with their own resources on the prescribed proforma.

PSDP projected at Rs 559 bn for 2022-23

However, the requisite information on prescribed proforma in respect of public investment for development works by Corporations/Public Sector Enterprises (PSES) attached departments/autonomous bodies under administrative control of respective federal ministries/division/sponsoring agencies is still awaited, the sources continued.

The MoPD&SI has again urged all ministries/ divisions/sponsoring agencies to furnish the requisite information on attached proforma in respect of development works by PSEs/attached departments/autonomous bodies etc latest by April 11, 2022, so that these may be consolidated for publishing along with regular PSDP FY 2022-23 with the approval of the competent forum.

The government has recently reduced the size of locally funded PSDP 2021-22 by 25 percent to Rs 600 billion from Rs 900 billion, as per agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022