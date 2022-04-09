PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday rejected the government’s announcement of formation of a commission to probe the “foreign conspiracy” hatched to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, rather announced that the next government will hold a thorough investigation into the “threat letter” and unmask all the actors behind the “drama”.

Speaking at a news conference, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a civilian ruler allegedly abrogated the Constitution, adding that the April 3 measures were tantamount to the November 3, 2007 emergency imposed by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He regretted that Prime Minister Khan due to his alleged “ego” is ready to put every institution at sake.

He further said Imran Khan needs to display sportsman spirit and accept his defeat in a democratic way.

“Imran Khan! If you’re a sportsman, then the nation expects you to display sportsman spirit that you would no more make any effort to damage the country and the Constitution”, he said, adding that the apex court’s decision is clear that the National Assembly session will resume from the date when it was prorogued on April 3.

He said that the National Assembly will vote on the no-confidence motion on Saturday (today) peacefully and without any interruption in light of the apex court decision followed by election for the new leader of the house.

“We hope that Imran Khan will accept his defeat in a democratic way and that he as leader of the opposition would keep a good working relation with the new leader of the house and the new government”, he said, adding that the new government would make efforts for taking the opposition together to work on a national agenda for steering the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that Pakistan is identity of every political party, adding that there might be separate political identity of them, but they all are one for Pakistan. “That’s why we hope that the outgoing government would not create any other problem,” he said.

Referring to the social media campaign against the judiciary and the military, he hoped that Prime minister Khan and his party will take notice of the drive against the state institutions.

