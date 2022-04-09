Replacement of CS Punjab: PM’s office mulling over summary

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office is considering a summary for replacement of the chief secretary Punjab ahead of no-confidence moved by Pakistan Muslim League (N), sources said.

Three names were moved by the provincial government of Punjab to the federal government to replace the chief secretary Punjab. Tahir Khurshid, Yousaf Khokhar and Abdullah are three senior bureaucrats and serving in the federal government.

Sources said that Tahir Khurshid served as former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s principal secretary who was relieved of his duties following an investigation into assets beyond means initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The other candidate is Yousaf Naseem Khokhar who is posted as secretary Ministry of Interior. And Abdullah is also working as secretary in the federal government, the sources added.

