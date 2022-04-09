ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid sees mass resignations as last option for govt

Fazal Sher 09 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that he had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that mass resignations were the last option for the government.

Talking to reporters, he said “the last option with us is mass resignation as the country cannot be run by these thieves. I say this today that we all should resign together from the assembly and expose their real faces to the nation,” he said, adding that “he used to suggest three months back, tender your resignations, dissolve the assemblies, impose an emergency, impose governor’s rule as I know what issues were.”

He said that a wave of disappointment had taken over the nation after the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision that set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s April 3 ruling, which dismissed the no-trust resolution against the prime minister.

Rashid further said “if someone thinks that we will surrender, he should have no misconceptions.” He said, “We will fight till our last breath against these thieves, robbers, and looters.”

He said he was right in saying that “we should resign and hold new elections. I was right when I said impose an emergency and I was right when I said impose governor’s rule,” he said.

Rasheed said if there was anyone who thoght that the people did not understand what had happened, how it had happened and who did it, understand that the people knew everything.

He also said that those big powers were behind the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The big powers buy people. They use health as an excuse and help robbers and thugs flee the country,” he said, adding that “now you will see that all of them will return.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Qasim Suri no trust motion

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid sees mass resignations as last option for govt

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

Nepra, CPPA-G lock horns over draft Commercial Code

IHC strikes down PECA Ordinance

Read more stories