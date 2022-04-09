Rashid sees mass resignations as last option for govt

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that he had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that mass resignations were the last option for the government.

Talking to reporters, he said “the last option with us is mass resignation as the country cannot be run by these thieves. I say this today that we all should resign together from the assembly and expose their real faces to the nation,” he said, adding that “he used to suggest three months back, tender your resignations, dissolve the assemblies, impose an emergency, impose governor’s rule as I know what issues were.”

He said that a wave of disappointment had taken over the nation after the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision that set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s April 3 ruling, which dismissed the no-trust resolution against the prime minister.

Rashid further said “if someone thinks that we will surrender, he should have no misconceptions.” He said, “We will fight till our last breath against these thieves, robbers, and looters.”

He said he was right in saying that “we should resign and hold new elections. I was right when I said impose an emergency and I was right when I said impose governor’s rule,” he said.

Rasheed said if there was anyone who thoght that the people did not understand what had happened, how it had happened and who did it, understand that the people knew everything.

He also said that those big powers were behind the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The big powers buy people. They use health as an excuse and help robbers and thugs flee the country,” he said, adding that “now you will see that all of them will return.”

