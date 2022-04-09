National Assembly—The hustle and bustle

The Supreme Court’s verdict through which it has set aside National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion has dealt a serious blow to a beleaguered prime minister who through that flawed ruling had successfully dodged his ouster.

That the apex court’s verdict has become a cause celebre for a seemingly listless opposition and government’s erstwhile allies who have crossed over to the opposition in recent days and weeks were present alongside the beaming leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s son Asad Mahmood (the Maulana was away due to Tarawih prayers), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Akhtar Nengal, Amir Muqam and others in their press conference after the court verdict. Their faces were no longer bearing the expression of hopelessness or dejection.

Obviously, they were all praise for the apex court for delivering a decision that has suddenly given a huge boost to their fortunes. In his reaction to the verdict, prime minister Imran Khan has said that he would continue to ‘fight till the last ball’. What does he mean? Is he trying to dodge his ouster through a vote on no-confidence motion again, which is scheduled to be held today after the court restored National Assembly by setting aside the President’s action? Prime minister is now required to demonstrate true sportsman spirit by accepting his defeat in the larger interest of the country. Only then will he be able to improve his prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Sultan Ali Warraich (Gujranwala)

