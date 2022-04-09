ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
National Assembly—The hustle and bustle

Sultan Ali Warraich 09 Apr, 2022

The Supreme Court’s verdict through which it has set aside National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion has dealt a serious blow to a beleaguered prime minister who through that flawed ruling had successfully dodged his ouster.

That the apex court’s verdict has become a cause celebre for a seemingly listless opposition and government’s erstwhile allies who have crossed over to the opposition in recent days and weeks were present alongside the beaming leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s son Asad Mahmood (the Maulana was away due to Tarawih prayers), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Akhtar Nengal, Amir Muqam and others in their press conference after the court verdict. Their faces were no longer bearing the expression of hopelessness or dejection.

Obviously, they were all praise for the apex court for delivering a decision that has suddenly given a huge boost to their fortunes. In his reaction to the verdict, prime minister Imran Khan has said that he would continue to ‘fight till the last ball’. What does he mean? Is he trying to dodge his ouster through a vote on no-confidence motion again, which is scheduled to be held today after the court restored National Assembly by setting aside the President’s action? Prime minister is now required to demonstrate true sportsman spirit by accepting his defeat in the larger interest of the country. Only then will he be able to improve his prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Sultan Ali Warraich (Gujranwala)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sultan Ali Warraich

