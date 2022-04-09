ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
CAREC to hold annual research conference

Press Release 09 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The second research conference of the CAREC Institute (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) will be held from April 11 to 12 in a virtual format.

The event, entitled “Resilience and Economic Growth in Times of High Uncertainty in the CAREC Region”, is organised in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The conference will cover such areas as green economy and sustainable development, current business risks and regional cooperation, agriculture, and food security.

Among the goals of the research event is to meet the growing demand for evidence-based knowledge, as well as the regional exchange of research solutions on issues of economic development and integration in the region.

The mission of the CAREC Institute is to generate and disseminate evidence based research, while the Institute strives to offer sustainable policy options for better economic development and provide evidence for policy practice in the five priority areas of the CAREC 2030 Strategy. “This conference provides a platform for researchers and policy stakeholders through research cooperation to discuss regional issues develop new ideas and explore potential solutions to the complex problems faced by countries in the Central Asian region,” notes Iskandar Abdullayev, Deputy Director of the CAREC Institute.

The science event aims to strengthen the link between research and policy making by systematically documenting policy-oriented research and generating up-to-date ideas about economic growth and regional integration adapted for CAREC countries. Thanks to this, the region is successfully adapting to the new economic, social, and environmental realities of the modern world in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will be a catalyst for the sustainable delivery of research results and their translation into policy prescriptions for better economic development and integration in the CAREC region.

As a result of the conference, the Institute’s annual book and analytical reviews will be prepared, which will be provided to the public policy bodies of the CAREC countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

