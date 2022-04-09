ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
PM’s resignation out of question?

Zulfiqar Ahmad 09 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Unfazed by the political storm triggered by the top court’s ruling, an embattled yet determined Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again sent shivers down the spines of the opposition gurus after he disclosed that he had yet another surprise up his sleeve.

As the National Assembly is all set to take up a no-confidence motion against the prime minister after the apex court set aside a ruling by NA deputy speaker, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting of his party’s political committee, rejected the proposal for en masse resignation from the national and provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He categorically said that en bloc resignations would be tantamount to letting the conspiracy against the country by a foreign power succeed, adding, “We’ve lots of options to deal with whoever is involved in this conspiracy of regime change.”

A confident prime minister who put up a brave face in the face of the odds, reiterated his unflagging resolve not to allow Shehbaz Sharif to cherish his lifelong desire to don the prime ministerial gown or “Achkan”.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that resignation is simply out of question as “the flamboyant skipper never believed in leaving the pitch midway while the match goes in progress”.

“Resignations at this stage will simply be like running away from the battlefield, which your skipper has never been fond of …we’ll fight till the last ball and let me tell you that ultimately those who will have to leave the ground hanging their heads in shame will be the troika and the political pigmies and not us [the PTI],” the prime minister was quoted as telling the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation in the country in wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict and held consultations on whether to make the alleged foreign plot in the threat letter public.

The committee members gave proposals regarding the matter in light of the Secrets Act and judicial orders.

The committee suggested making the threat letter public, saying that since there is pressure from the public, a decision should be made through thoughtful consideration.

Besides, the sources said that it was decided that the party leadership will take people into confidence over the alleged conspiracy against the government.

They said that the PTI also decided to expedite the party’s public relations campaign and hold rallies in all the districts across the country.

They said that the prime minister directed his party MNAs to hold rallies in their respective constituencies in order to create awareness among the masses as to why the opposition is bent upon removing the PTI government.

“Our strength are the people of Pakistan and we will not let these stooges take the country hostage on the dictations of their foreign masters. We will not only expose them but will also emerge victorious out of this crisis,” the prime minister was quoted telling the meeting.

The PTI lawmakers expressed full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister and made it clear in an unequivocal term that they are ready “to do whatever he [Imran Khan] asks them”.

The sources further quoted the prime minister reiterating that a foreign conspiracy was hatched through the opposition “stooges” to topple his government, but the dreams of all those involved will shatter badly.

“We’ve exposed the opposition which is becoming a tool at the hands of their foreign master but they don’t know still what’s waiting for them in the store. We’ll teach them a lesson they’ll [the opposition] remember for the rest of their lives,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The prime minister also said that the opposition is reluctant to go for a fresh election as it knows they have been exposed and the masses are aware why they want to remove a democratically-elected government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

