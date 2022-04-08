ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada’s jobless rate at record low 5.3% as economy adds 72,500 jobs

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

OTTAWA: Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in March, the lowest level on record, highlighting the tightening of the country’s labor market, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, with the economy adding a net 72,500 jobs.

The job gain was slightly below analyst predictions of 80,000, while the unemployment rate met expectations. The average hourly wage of permanent employees rose 3.7%, up from a 3.3% gain in February.

“We’re beyond full employment. We’re seeing the market heating up, and that shows with the wage growth,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group.

Employment growth continues to outpace population growth, leading to tighter labor markets, Statscan said. Since September 2021, Canada has added 463,000 jobs, but just 236,000 new working age people.

Job gains were entirely in full-time work, partially offset with a slight decline in part-time work. Employment rose in both the services sector and the goods sector, led by accommodation and food services and construction.

Canada’s employment rate, a ratio that accounts for population growth and not just net job gains, hit its pre-pandemic level for the first time in March.

By comparison, the employment rate in the United States is still 1.1 percentage points below its February 2020 level, Statscan said.

Economists said the jobs data continues to support the Bank of Canada raising its policy rate by a half point to 1% when it meets next week.

“Today’s figures may not be as dramatically strong as the prior month, but they are still solid enough to support calls for a 50 basis point hike,” said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

A record number of Canadian businesses say intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are hurting their ability to expand capacity to meet booming demand, according to a central bank survey this week.

The Canadian dollar steadied at 1.2588 to the greenback, or 79.44 U.S. cents after the jobs data, nearly unchanged on the day.

Canada's unemployment rate

Comments

1000 characters

Canada’s jobless rate at record low 5.3% as economy adds 72,500 jobs

Stocks stage rally as clarity on political front drives positive sentiment

IHC declares PECA Ordinance 2022 unconstitutional

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

Experts identify key economic challenges amid political chaos

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Samsung's reputation hit as prices slashed at home for Galaxy S22

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Read more stories