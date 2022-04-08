ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan says expelling eight Russian diplomats, officials

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan said Friday it will expel eight Russian diplomats and officials, calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine "categorically unacceptable" and a violation of international law.

The expulsions come after a wave of similar moves in Europe as Ukraine's allies pile pressure on Moscow following allegations of war crimes by its troops in areas around Kyiv.

"As a result of our country's comprehensive judgment, we have requested the expulsion of eight diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Japan and officials from the Office of the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono said.

She said Russia's ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin had been informed of the decision in a meeting with Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori.

The ambassador was told that deaths of civilians "is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime," Ono said.

"It is categorically unacceptable and we strongly condemn this."

Japan brings in 20 Ukrainian refugees on special flight

The expulsion does not affect Galuzin, officials said.

Japan has joined tough Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion, including joining the Group of Seven developed nations in fresh measures on Thursday.

Japan Russian diplomats Russian Embassy in Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin

Comments

1000 characters

Japan says expelling eight Russian diplomats, officials

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Read more stories