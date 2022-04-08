Business & Finance
Sri Lanka industry says 2022 exports could tumble 20%-30% on economic crisis
08 Apr, 2022
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan leaders from garments, tea and other industries said on Friday the country's goods and services exports could plunge 20% to 30% this year due to high freight charges and power cuts, potentially worsening an economic crisis.
Sri Lanka calls for restructure of $1bn debt and stability
Various industry associations addressed a news conference to urge the government to quickly seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund.
