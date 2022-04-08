SC does not make own decisions as arbitrator and thru Ijtihad: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that under the Constitution and the law, the Supreme Court is a decision-making body but it does not make decisions as an arbitrator and through Ijtihad.

Maulana Fazl said this in a statement. He said that if the court declared the ruling of the deputy speaker of National Assembly unlawful and wrong then it would automatically restore the previous position of the parliament.

He further said that the job of a judge is to decide under the law and the Constitution, and not under expediency and interests. National interest is to be decided by political governments and not by esteemed courts.

The PDM has announced that the democratic forces of the country can go to any extent to protect the national Constitution. The leaders of the joint opposition have further said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion by setting aside constitutional procedure was an attack on the parliament.

The PDM chief said that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has imposed worst kind of dictatorship in the country. The PDM chief held a consultative meeting with other leaders of the alliance on the ongoing constitutional deadlock and the expected decision of the Supreme Court against the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

The deputy speaker on April 3, 2022 while denouncing vote of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that the move was foreign funded and the opposition parties by becoming the part of foreign hatched conspiracy have compromised on national security and they have become traitors.

The PDM chief said, “We all have unanimously agreed to dismiss deputy speaker ruling of 3 April immediately”. After results of 2018 elections, the PDM and allies regularly kept on demanding fresh elections. But, Imran Khan after seeing his worst defeat in the National Assembly by subverting the Constitution ran away from the vote of no confidence and announced holding fresh elections. The PDM will take all the steps for the protection of the Constitution. Imran Khan-led government in the past four years has destroyed the economy of the country and at present, every daily use item has gone beyond the reach of the common citizen.

Imran Khan is trying to push the country into anarchy and the PDM is making all out efforts to protect the country from falling into anarchy.

Maulana Fazl said that the recent steps of the government have increased our doubts on the state of neutrality announced by the top military leadership.

