CPCC office disposes of 229 complaints in 2021

LAHORE: The office of Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children (CPCC) of Ombudsman Punjab office has disposed of 229 out of 236 complaints relating to children in 2021.

A senior officer of Ombudsman Punjab office said that the CPCC was not only providing a dedicated mechanism for redressal of child-related grievances and resolution of complaints made by or on behalf of the children, but also safeguarding the rights and promoting the welfare of children and young people below the age of 18 years.

It was also intended to ensure that relevant laws, policies, programmes, and administrative mechanisms are aligned with the child-rights perspective as enshrined in the constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Children, the spokesman added.

It was also committed to providing a platform for redressing children-related issues through research, advocacy, and engagement with children and stakeholders, he mentioned.

The office of CPCC, led by Tabana Sajjad Naseer, was performing its duties relating to children in 36 districts of the province by redressing the grievances. Meanwhile, the spokesman noted that a working group has also been established by Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) to overcome the menace of online harassment of children by working in close collaboration with the public sector and non-governmental organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022