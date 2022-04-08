Free, fair elections only solution to current crisis: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Farrukh Habib said free, fair, and transparent elections are the only solution in the current situation.

Talking to media, he said all of the political parties should have to evolve a comprehensive policy against those who are always ready to change their political affiliations.

He said that politicians should follow political norms during politics as those who violate the party policy, they would face defection clause in that regard.

He said 220 million people would decide who should rule Pakistan for the next five years.

Article 63A of the Constitution was violated by changing loyalties of the legislators, he further said.

He said that Imran Khan was ready to face all the opposition parties single handedly in the upcoming elections. Habib said that the issue of foreign conspiracy was taken up in the National Assembly’s Security Committee meeting which was not attended by the opposition.

