This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Banana republic?’ carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer has argued, among other things, that “Pakistan’s parliament has seen its share of dramas. But a clearly orchestrated one featuring a greatly exaggerated “threat” of regime change, complete with local links and a damning verdict of “disloyalty”, and the speaker’s chair endorsing it before batting an eyelid even as the country plunges into constitutional paralysis, has to be a first”.

The foregoing, in my view, clearly shows how and why democracy in Pakistan has failed to flourish. That movements and agitations strengthen democracy is a fact. But peaceful protests are hallmark of thriving democracy. It is quite unfortunate, however, that our politicians’ lust for power has created some deep and bitter divisions in society. There is, therefore, need for developing democratic instincts and habits in the country.

Subhan Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022