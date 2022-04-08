IoBM, Kiran Foundation sign MoU

KARACHI: IoBM and Kiran Foundation signed an MoU on Tuesday. According to the agreement, the two institutions will join hands to educate the children from the underprivileged sector of Lyari.

The signatories were Talib Syed Karim, President IoBM, and Sabina Khatri, Founder and Chairperson, Kiran Foundation. According to this agreement, students from the Kiran Foundation will be provided a full scholarship if admitted to IoBM. IoBM’s management including Rector, Dean, and heads of various departments were also present at the ceremony.

