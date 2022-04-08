ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
DC stops work on seven housing schemes in Deh Malh

Recorder Report 08 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has ordered to stop work on 7 housing schemes in flood zone of Indus River in Deh Malh of Latifabad Taluka and directed the DC Hyderabad and officers of Irrigation Department to check the status, NOC, land allotment and other necessary records of these schemes and submit him a detailed report.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding illegal construction of Bismillah Extension Housing Scheme and others over encroached land in Flood zone areas, in Taluka Latifabad, at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner II Sanaullah Rind, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Lal Dino Mangi, officers of Irrigation, HDA, SIDA, Settlement Survey and Revenue Department attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner said that the seven housing schemes identified by the Irrigation Department in the flood zone including Al-Madina City, Al-Rahim City, Kohsar Green City, Ghousia Town, Kohsar Heaven, Saiban Housing Scheme and Green Town City were being constructed without NOC of Irrigation Department and ordered to stop work on these schemes without delay.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to submit a report on the status of ancient village in the flood zone and also cooperate with Irrigation Department for removal of encroachments. He also directed completion of encroachment operation on flood zone by May 15, so that in flood situation, the residents of Kotri Barrage and Hyderabad could be saved from the dangers.

He directed the officers of Irrigation Department to identify the old dhoras and submit their suggestions for their restoration. The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers of Hesco to refrain from supplying electricity to the flood zone and to clear the flood zone by cancelling or relocating the proposed grid station in the flood zone.

Briefing the Commissioner on the occasion, the officials of Irrigation Department said that under the protective dyke manual, it was illegal to set up any housing scheme on the land inside or adjacent to the protective dyke which was called Katcha land.

The meeting was informed that the 7 schemes mentioned in the meeting were a major threat to Kotri Barrage which should be rejected. It was also informed that katcha land was given to the people for cultivation which did not pose any threat to the dyke in case of floods but instead of cultivating this land people started constructing illegal housing schemes there.

