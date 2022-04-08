Mega corruption cases: Logical conclusion top priority, says NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday reiterated his firm resolve of eradicating corruption from the country with iron hand for a corruption-free Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting held to review overall performance of NAB especially the convictions by the Accountability Courts during 2022, he appreciated overall performance of NAB and said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption in order to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases was the top most priority of NAB. NAB has adopted a three pronged strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. NAB under its Enforcement policy, has introduced an innovative initiative of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers of NAB so that all inquiries and investigations should be completed on the basis of solid documentary evidence. The concept of CIT is lending quality in conduct of inquiries and investigations. He said NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The meeting was informed by DG NAB Sukkur that the Accountability Court Sukkur has convicted 23 accused persons including 6 officials of Government of Sindh due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Sukkur. Out of 23 accused persons, 19 accused persons have been awarded rigorous imprisonment seven years each, while remaining 4 contractors have been awarded five years imprisonment individually. The Court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 7, 433,556 against all the accused persons. The 23 convicted persons were sent to Central Prison Sukkur for serving the awarded sentence.

DG NAB Sukkur further informed that Accountability Court Sukkur passed judgment in reference No 14/2019 whereby the accused Dr Ghulam Hussain Unar (ex-DHO Sanghar) was convicted/sentenced for 07 year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 107.55 million.

During the meeting, it was informed by DG NAB Rawalpindi that the Accountability Court Rawalpindi passed judgment in reference No 02/2019 title State vs. Maj Atif Qayyum (Cheating Public at Large with serving & retired officials whereby the accused person was convicted/sentenced 3 years R.I. with fine of Rs. 2.79 million under 489-F PPC, 3 years R.I. with fine of Rs. 2.55 million under section 406 PPC, 14 years R.I. with fine of Rs. 373.24 million and 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

DG NAB Rawalpindi further informed that the Accountability Court Islamabad passed judgment in reference No 06/2015 whereby the co-accused/PO Muhammad Quaid was convicted/sentenced for 26 months rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs.23.7 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Islamabad dismissed the petition for Post Arrest Bail of co-accused Muhammad Sohail in B4U scam.

During the meeting, it was informed by DG NAB Lahore that the Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 02/2017 title Hali Motors Scam-Cheating public at large whereby the accused persons namely Mehr M. Shafiq Hali & Muhammad Azam were convicted/sentenced for 8 years rigorous imprisonment each along with fine of Rs.51.6 million jointly.

During the meeting, DG NAB Lahore informed that Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 04/2017 whereby the accused Abdul Rehman was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 88.457 million.

DG NAB Lahore further informed that the learned Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 07/2017 whereby the accused Toufeeq Ahmed was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 12 million.