UET Peshawar wins Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, has won the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022. For the very first time UET Peshawar has brought this accolade home.

The Imagine Cup 2022 was jointly organized by Microsoft and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Microsoft Imagine Cup, regarded as the “Olympics of Technology” is the world’s premier technology hackathon aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry. More than 700 teams participated in various competitions.

The UET team Reliance with their project “Healthcare 360” which is a final year project at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, headed by Raja Ahmed along with team members Mr. Ashley Alex Jacob, Miss Syeda Fatima Ashoor and Miss Affifa Zainab Ahmad supervised by Prof Dr Laiq Hassan and Miss Engr. Naina Said of DCSE under the leadership of Chairman DCSE Prof Dr Nasir Ahmed competed and got the accolade of Pakistan National Winners.

The team represented Pakistan at Global grounds and grabbed 9th position worldwide from regions of Americas, Asia Pacific & India, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

