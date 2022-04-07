ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.94%)
AVN 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
TELE 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
TREET 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
UNITY 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,650 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.75%)
KSE100 43,911 Decreased By -200.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Japan's Nikkei hits 3-week low on Fed, China worries

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei stock index fell to a three-week low on Thursday, as investors fretted over prospects of faster US monetary tightening, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The Nikkei had dropped 2% to 26,803.34 by the midday break and was on course for its worst session since March 11, with chipmakers and auto companies among the worst performers. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 195 stocks fell versus 30 that gained.

"A lot of uncertainty is still swirling around external events," including the Federal Reserve and the Ukraine conflict, said a trader at a domestic securities firm. "It's difficult for stocks to recover in such an environment."

Overnight, Wall Street slid after minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy, with many of them advocating bigger rate hikes. Meanwhile, the United States imposed more sanctions on Moscow as Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian cities, while Shanghai extended a strict citywide lockdown to fight a COVID outbreak.

Japanese shares fall on slowdown worries after hawkish Fed comments

Japan's broader Topix fell 2% to 1,884.41. Pharma was the only one among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sub-sectors to rise, adding 1.48%.

The sector was led higher by Astellas Pharma, which was also the Nikkei's biggest percentage gainer with a 4.53% rally after Jefferies reiterated its "outperform" rating for the stock. Among losers, Honda was the biggest percentage decliner, dropping 5.56% after Mizuho downgraded the stock to "hold" and lowered its price target.

Toyota slipped 1.69% and Nissan lost 2.26%. Chip giant Tokyo Electron fell 4.75% to be the biggest drag on the Nikkei by index points, tracking a decline in US peers overnight.

Advantest slumped 5.33%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing also stood out with a 3.2% slide, while startup investor SoftBank Group shed 2.44%. Sony retreated 3.42%.

US monetary policy Japan's Nikkei stock index

