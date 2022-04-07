ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.94%)
AVN 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
TELE 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
TREET 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
UNITY 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,650 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.75%)
KSE100 43,911 Decreased By -200.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars left behind as Fed seen going hard on rates

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars lost ground on Thursday as markets wagered on an ever-more aggressive cycle of US rate rises that would threaten both the outlook for global growth and the bull run in commodities.

The Aussie was back at $0.7487, having shed 0.9% overnight as the US dollar climbed broadly.

The retreat from the recent 10-month top of $0.7661 puts the focus on support around $0.7485 and $0.7450. The kiwi dollar recoiled to $0.6896, away from its five-month high of $0.7034.

A sustained break of the 200-day moving average at $0.6909 would risk a test of $0.6865.

A very hawkish set of Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday added to the frenzy to price in rises in US interest rates, with futures now implying they will reach 2.5-2.75% by year-end, from 0.25-0.5% now.

Australia, NZ dollars give ground

That would require 225 basis points of hikes in just seven Fed meetings, easily one of the fastest cycles on record. Investors have also priced in more tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), though not quite to same extent.

Futures now imply Australian interest rates of 2.0% by year-end, with the first move up from the current 0.1% in June.

All the four of Australia's largest banks are now tipping a June start, with Westpac the latest to shift.

Bill Evans, Westpac chief economist, said a stronger labour market was now likely to see unemployment fall to 3.25% by year-end, pushing wage growth up sharply to a peak of 4% in 2023.

"The changed labour market situation and what looks to be a more urgent approach from the RBA Board signals an earlier beginning to the cycle," said Evans.

He sees five hikes this year taking rates to 1.25%, and another three next year for a cycle top of 2.0%.

The futures market, on the other hand, implies a peak around 3.25-3.5%. Bond markets are not yet as hawkish as futures, with three-year yields at 2.51%, while 10-year yields held at 2.92%.

That saw the spread over US bonds narrow to 35 basis points from a top in March around 50 basis points.

Investors are also beginning to fret that such drastic tightening is likely to slow economic growth across the developed world and risk recession, particularly in Europe where energy costs are soaring.

That outlook would not be especially bullish for commodity demand overall, even if a protracted conflict in Ukraine tended to keep energy prices higher for longer.

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars left behind as Fed seen going hard on rates

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories