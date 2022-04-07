‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that justice delayed is justice denied adding if it took 30 seconds for a coup then it should take 30 seconds to undo it.

In a message on social media platform Twitter, Bilawal said that after the Constitutional crisis of last week in Islamabad, on Wednesday the deputy speaker in Punjab was expelled from the Assembly on the day of election of the chief minister and barbed wire were laid around the House of Representatives.

Bilawal tweeted, “If it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup. Justice delayed is justice denied. After last week Constitutional was break down in Islamabad. Today Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of assembly on day of voting for CM. Barbered wire around ppls house.”

Bilawal says no one is against election

He said “how Imran Khan was brought in ‘undemocratic manner’ and how he ran away and violated the constitution, people are watching this and all this will be written in history.”

He said Imran Khan’s last disappointing steps can no longer save him, his government is gone and, “selected” rule is over.

Bilawal said in another tweet, “None of Imran Khan’s desperate measures can save him now, his government is gone. Selected raj is over. The people are watching, history will record, how he was brought in undemocratically and on his way out he set the constitution on fire.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022