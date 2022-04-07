ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
Fisheries, aquaculture and poultry science: SAU plans to introduce new degree programmes

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has decided to introduce new degree programs in Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dairy Technology, and Poultry Science, while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri said it was imperative to introduce new market-oriented new courses on food security, climate change, and the needs of local farmers.

In this regard, a consultative workshop on launching new degree courses was held in the committee room of the university, Chaired by Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU, and the workshop was attended by experts from various fields including relevant departments of the Sindh government, educationists, national consultants, industrialists, and progressive farmers.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that for the development of the farming community of Sindh, Sindh Agriculture University is working on various projects with various stakeholders, including education, research Departments, the Government of Sindh, and the private sector, and new degree courses in fisheries and aquaculture, dairy technology and poultry science are being launched to meet market demand, and the suggestions of all stakeholders are being valued in this regard, he said. Degree courses will be further improved keeping in view the recommendations received from the workshop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

government of Sindh Sindh Agriculture University farming community Prof Dr Fateh Marri

