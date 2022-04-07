ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Awareness seminar on ‘Diabetes and Ramazan’ held

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: With 33 million diabetic cases, Pakistan ranked No. 3 in respect of burden of disease. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department under its Non-Communicable Diseases Programme conducted an awareness seminar on ‘Diabetes and Ramazan’ here at University of Management and Technology.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir was Chief Guest of the ceremony while Programme Director Dr Faisal Masood and DG UMT Abid Sherwani were also present.

While addressing the participants, DGHS said that Pakistan is ranking No. 3 with 33 million diabetic cases and the need of the hour is to spread awareness about prevention and control of diabetes. He further said that from 2019 to 2021, diabetic cases have increased by 70 percent.

Programme Director NCDs, Dr Faisal Masood said that we must adopt healthy lifestyle to stop the further spread of the disease. NCDs Clinics have been established at District and Tehsil level for early detection and management of Diabetes.

Abid Sherwani thanked NCDs, P&SHD for conducting such an informative seminar on Diabetes and its management especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Farid Zafar, while addressing a farewell ceremony on the retirement of Additional MS Dr Moin Nawaz said those who wear white overcoats never retired and the doctor-patient relationship always prevail.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that Dr Moin Nawaz served in the health department for 34 years and completed every task with honesty and professional dedication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

diabetes Diseases Programme University of Management and Technology Dr Haroon Jahangir

