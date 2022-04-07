Buzdar rejects opposition’s allegations against Bushra, Farah

LAHORE: Rejecting the allegations levelled by the opposition and estranged PTI leaders against PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that those who faced political defeat cannot hide their humiliation by levelling baseless and fabricated allegations.

“I vehemently deny the fabricated allegations levelled by Aleem Khan and other members of the opposition and condemned them because there is no proof”, Buzdar said in a tweet.

He maintained that transfers in Punjab during his tenure were made on the basis of merit in accordance with rules and regulations.

“The uncrowned kings of money laundering and corruption have always had a habit of levelling baseless allegations against their rivals and institutions so that they could blackmail them when they are defeated in the political arena”, claimed Buzdar, adding: “The PML-N and its followers have not been able to bring to light a single corruption scandal against me or my cabinet in three and a half years”.

Sardar Buzdar said that no irregular contracts, letters written in the Calibri font, fake trust deeds, Maqsood chaprasi, or any of his Mayfair flats have been discovered.

