MoU signed: Daraz to provide cost-free training to Tevta students

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) joined hands with Daraz for free of cost e-commerce training for the students of Tevta. Chairperson Tevta briefed about Hi-Tech courses, the success of Tevta collaboration with Facebook (Meta) and Google and said this MoU will provide an opportunity to all the institutes of Tevta to create their display centers on Daraz platform to provide free of cost on boarding support to all the students of Tevta to start their e-commerce business.

Meanwhile, Daraz will facilitate Tevta in on boarding its owned businesses in various categories on Daraz.

Tevta will provide access to all its facilities present in Punjab (seminar rooms, computer labs, auditoriums, etc to Daraz for conducting training sessions for its sellers, create stores on Daraz’s platform for the categories of business they operate in, and market Daraz’s training sessions through its online and offline marketing channels and Daraz’s branding will be incorporated in all relevant communication.

He reiterated that the provision of the best economic opportunities for Tevta trained students is the fundamental priority of our new vision.

Previously the employability and sustainable skill development of Tevta trained students was the most neglected fact, he indicated.

He underlined Daraz has access to national and international markets which will be a conducive initiative for our students to get a lucrative price for their products.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at Tevta Secretariat, Lahore which was signed by Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman Siddique and MD Daraz Ehsan Saya.

MD Daraz Ehsan Saya said two million people visit the Daraz platform daily, where 45,000 sellers sell their products. He said that working with Tevta is a great step which will provide new economic opportunities to Tevta students through e-commerce training for connecting them directly to the market. He said this MoU, on one hand, will facilitate and guide the students of all trades including leather, ceramics, garments to get training and on other hand will ensure accessibility of Tevta students’ products to the national and international market at profitable prices through its platform.

