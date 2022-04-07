ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MoU signed: Daraz to provide cost-free training to Tevta students

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) joined hands with Daraz for free of cost e-commerce training for the students of Tevta. Chairperson Tevta briefed about Hi-Tech courses, the success of Tevta collaboration with Facebook (Meta) and Google and said this MoU will provide an opportunity to all the institutes of Tevta to create their display centers on Daraz platform to provide free of cost on boarding support to all the students of Tevta to start their e-commerce business.

Meanwhile, Daraz will facilitate Tevta in on boarding its owned businesses in various categories on Daraz.

Tevta will provide access to all its facilities present in Punjab (seminar rooms, computer labs, auditoriums, etc to Daraz for conducting training sessions for its sellers, create stores on Daraz’s platform for the categories of business they operate in, and market Daraz’s training sessions through its online and offline marketing channels and Daraz’s branding will be incorporated in all relevant communication.

He reiterated that the provision of the best economic opportunities for Tevta trained students is the fundamental priority of our new vision.

Previously the employability and sustainable skill development of Tevta trained students was the most neglected fact, he indicated.

He underlined Daraz has access to national and international markets which will be a conducive initiative for our students to get a lucrative price for their products.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at Tevta Secretariat, Lahore which was signed by Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman Siddique and MD Daraz Ehsan Saya.

MD Daraz Ehsan Saya said two million people visit the Daraz platform daily, where 45,000 sellers sell their products. He said that working with Tevta is a great step which will provide new economic opportunities to Tevta students through e-commerce training for connecting them directly to the market. He said this MoU, on one hand, will facilitate and guide the students of all trades including leather, ceramics, garments to get training and on other hand will ensure accessibility of Tevta students’ products to the national and international market at profitable prices through its platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TEVTA Daraz MoU signed Tevta students

Comments

1000 characters

MoU signed: Daraz to provide cost-free training to Tevta students

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories