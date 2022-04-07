ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slump as US rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

PARIS: European shares fell almost 2% on Wednesday, as investors grappled with the twin worries of aggressive US interest rate hikes potentially hurting growth and more Western sanctions on Russia further stoking inflation.

Breaking a three-day winning streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.5% to log its worst day in nearly a month. Losses were broad-based, with technology and travel stocks the biggest drags.

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take US monetary policy to a “more neutral position” later this year. Her comments sparked a global selloff.

“Markets are responding to an anticipated faster, steeper tightening in US monetary policy than previously considered... The Fed appears willing to tolerate any impacts such a move may have on growth and stock markets - European indices are all losing ground,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Adding to the pessimism were fears around rising inflationary pressures yet to be felt from the war, Cole added.

The US announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian banks as well as Kremlin officials and their family members on Wednesday, while the EU proposed to ban Russian coal and even oil imports on Tuesday.

Further fuelling concerns about slowing growth, data showed German industrial orders fell more than expected in February on weaker demand from abroad.

European shares US Federal Reserve US monetary policy STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slump as US rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories