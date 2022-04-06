ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK slaps new sanctions on Russian banks, energy

AFP 06 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain slapped new sanctions on Russia Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting two banks and eliminating all Russian oil and coal imports by the end of the year.

The latest UK measures, which came alongside further sanctions by the United States and European Union, also outlaw all new British investment into Russia.

“Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring (Vladimir) Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

“Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK’s imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine,” she said.

Under the new sanctions, Britain froze the overseas assets of Sberbank – Russia’s largest bank – and Credit Bank of Moscow.

US, allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings

The asset freeze against Sberbank, which was hit by more limited UK sanctions early last month, was taken in concert with Washington.

Britain had previously said it would phase out Russian oil imports.

It now plans to end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of the year, and cease natural gas purchases “as soon as possible thereafter”.

Britain is also stopping imports of Russian iron and steel products, and from next week will ban any UK exports to Russia of key oil-refining equipment and catalysts.

London also unveiled new restrictions on Moscow’s ability to acquire British quantum and advanced material technologies.

Eight oligarchs, including Boris Borisovich Rotenberg – the son of a previously sanctioned co-owner of Russia’s largest gas pipeline producer SGM – were also hit with sanctions.

The measures unveiled on both sides of the Atlantic come ahead of G7 foreign ministers meeting Thursday when they are expected to discuss taking further collective action against the Kremlin.

This is set to include debating an accelerated timetable for all G7 countries to end their dependency on Russian energy, according to the UK statement.

Russia Ukraine Russian invasion Russian banks

Comments

1000 characters

UK slaps new sanctions on Russian banks, energy

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque

Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

Amid low volume, KSE-100 inches higher

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

Read more stories