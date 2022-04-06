Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the opposition will hold countrywide protests against the “unconstitutional measures” of the government regarding the no-trust vote and dissolution of the National Assembly, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

“Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave an unconstitutional ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and then President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the premier who was facing the no-confidence vote,” Fazl said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said that these “unconstitutional measures” are pushing the country towards anarchy and the delay in the verdict from the Supreme Court is further increasing restlessness among the masses.

“National unity, democracy, parliament, and its supremacy are the ideological foundations of Pakistan that have been shaken. Therefore, it has become imperative that the entire nation unite to oppose this unconstitutional and undemocratic move,” the PDM chief said, announcing to observe “Constitution Day” on Friday.

The JUI-F chief urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Deputy Speaker’s ruling and allow the opposition to oust PM Imran through a no-confidence motion so that the opposition could elect a new prime minister and announce fresh elections in due time.

Fazl said that PM Imran is unconstitutionally occupying the seat, as he has been de-notified by the Cabinet Division, urging state institutions not to treat him as the premier.