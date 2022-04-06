ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends little changed as traders assess exports, output prospects

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Wedneday after trading in a tight range on either side of 5,890 ringgit, as traders assessed supply uncertainties amid fears of new sanctions on Russia, and prospects of rising exports and production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 7 ringgit, or 0.12%, at 5,908 ringgit ($1,402.33) a tonne, snapping a two-day rally.

“With the trade disruptions of sunflower seed oil in the Black Sea region, rising festive demand and the removal of the Indonesia’s Domestic Market Obligation, palm oil shipments from Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to see an increasing trend in the near-term,” Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Palm ends three days of losses as surveys point to tight supplies

“This is balanced by rising output that has gradually increased on seasonality,” it added.

Coupled with demand destruction due to high prices, crude palm oil prices have seen a retracement from its peak, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Ng forecast Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-March rose 2.8% month-on-month to 1.56 million tonnes, which she said is 20% below the 10-year historical March average and suggests tight supplies.

Oil futures rose as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, countering fears of weaker demand following a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and Shanghai’s extended lockdown.

Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The United States and its allies on Wednesday will impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said, after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 3% while its palm oil contract gained 4% after a two-day closure. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends little changed as traders assess exports, output prospects

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

Amid low volume, KSE-100 inches higher

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

Fazl announces countrywide protest against govt's 'unconstitutional measures'

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

India BPCL buys 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for May loading

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Read more stories