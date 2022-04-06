ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Missing set of valuable Charles Darwin notebooks returned

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

Two notebooks owned by British naturalist Charles Darwin, including one containing a sketch of his famous Tree of Life, have been returned to Cambridge University's library, more than 20 years after they were reported missing.

The notebooks were found in good condition on March 9 in a gift bag that was left on the floor of the library. The bag also contained a printed message saying: "Librarian Happy Easter X," the library said on Tuesday.

"They may be tiny, just the size of postcards, but the notebooks' impact on the history of science, and their importance to our world-class collections here, cannot be overstated," Jessica Gardner, the librarian of Cambridge University Library, said.

Darwin sketched his ideas about an evolutionary tree in 1837 after a trip around the world, more than two decades before he published a more fully developed tree of life in his book "On the Origin of Species," the library said.

The notebooks are known as the Transmutation Notebooks because Darwin theorised in them for the first time how species might "transmute" from ancestral to later forms, it said.

The notebooks were removed from a strong room to be photographed in late 2000 and they were reported as missing in January 2001. But it was only in 2020 that the library concluded they probably had been stolen rather than misplaced.

A police investigation into the disappearance of the notebooks is ongoing.

University of Cambridge Charles Darwin Evolution

Comments

1000 characters

Missing set of valuable Charles Darwin notebooks returned

Another day, another record low: Rupee crosses 186 against US dollar

No-confidence motion dismissal: Supreme Court again adjourns hearing

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

Shehbaz rejects former CJP Gulzar Ahmed's name for interim prime minister

PTI submits no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker

SBP receives 20 applications for digital bank licences

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

Russia comes to PM’s ‘rescue’; US held responsible for political chaos

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Read more stories