Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given documents about outstanding issues to IAEA

DUBAI: Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told a televised news conference on Wednesday.

Ukraine finally rotates workers at Chernobyl: IAEA

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog last month agreed a three-month plan that in the best case will resolve the long-stalled issue of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites in the country, removing an obstacle to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.