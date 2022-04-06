ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given documents about outstanding issues to IAEA

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told a televised news conference on Wednesday.

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog last month agreed a three-month plan that in the best case will resolve the long-stalled issue of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites in the country, removing an obstacle to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

