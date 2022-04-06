President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

President Dr Arif Alvi wrote on Wednesday a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for holding general elections in Pakistan.

The letter, shared on the official Twitter handle of the president, said that under Article 48(5)(A) and Article 224(2) of the constitution, the president had to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) for holding general elections.

The letter stated that to carry out the mandate of the constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the ECP is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Meanwhile, the ECP denied on Tuesday that it is unable to hold general elections within three months.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ECP said it had not made any statement related to general elections.

Some media reports have quoted ECP as saying that it would not be able to make arrangements if general elections are held within three months.

ECP denies issuing any polls-related statement

Denying these reports, the ECP officials, in background interactions with media members, maintained that ECP has recently held local government elections in two phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas LG polls are scheduled in Punjab (first phase) and Balochistan on May 29.

President dissolves NA

The NA was dissolved on April 3, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, shortly after a no-confidence motion against the PM was rejected by NA deputy speaker.

“The president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said a statement issued by President’s Secretariat.

“The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised,” states Article 58 of the Constitution.