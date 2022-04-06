ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.36%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 72.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 44,082 Increased By 154.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,832 Increased By 78.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

  • Under Article 48(5)(A) and Article 224(2) of the constitution, the president has to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of NA for holding elections
BR Web Desk 06 Apr, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi wrote on Wednesday a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for holding general elections in Pakistan.

The letter, shared on the official Twitter handle of the president, said that under Article 48(5)(A) and Article 224(2) of the constitution, the president had to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) for holding general elections.

The letter stated that to carry out the mandate of the constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the ECP is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Meanwhile, the ECP denied on Tuesday that it is unable to hold general elections within three months.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ECP said it had not made any statement related to general elections.

Some media reports have quoted ECP as saying that it would not be able to make arrangements if general elections are held within three months.

ECP denies issuing any polls-related statement

Denying these reports, the ECP officials, in background interactions with media members, maintained that ECP has recently held local government elections in two phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas LG polls are scheduled in Punjab (first phase) and Balochistan on May 29.

President dissolves NA

The NA was dissolved on April 3, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, shortly after a no-confidence motion against the PM was rejected by NA deputy speaker.

“The president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said a statement issued by President’s Secretariat.

“The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised,” states Article 58 of the Constitution.

elections President alvi Imran Khan

