ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.85%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
GGL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 15,696 Increased By 54 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,096 Increased By 167.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,831 Increased By 78.1 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
US oil signals mixed

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for US oil, and a further development of the chart will suggest a direction.

The contract seems to be consolidating within a small triangle.

Until it rises above $104.45 or breaks below $97.50, the nature of this pattern will remain unknown.

The consolidation within this triangle has been controlled by a set of projection levels on a wave (c) from $108.75.

Brent oil may gain more to $113.05

Unfortunately, it is not very clear if this wave has completed around its 61.8% projection level of $97.50.

The current speculation is this wave (c) may consist of five smaller waves.

The current wave c could travel to $98.16, to be then partially reversed by a wave d.

The sideways move may last a few days. On the daily chart, the consolidation is confined within a bigger triangle, which suggests a fall towards $93.79.

However, this target won't become valid until oil breaks $98.16.

