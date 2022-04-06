ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.85%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
GGL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
TPL 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.25%)
TRG 75.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.2 (0.28%)
BR30 15,696 Increased By 54 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,096 Increased By 167.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,831 Increased By 78.1 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Australian shares slide on aggressive rate hike concerns

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked a tumble in oil prices and the technology sector witnessed a sell-off, with sentiment dented further by renewed fears of a potentially faster global interest-rate hike cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.97% to 7,454.6 points by 0112 GMT — on track to see its worst day since March 7, if the losses hold.

Policymakers in Australia and the United States have pointed to higher interest rates sooner than previously expected as inflation momentum pick ups, with the Reserve Bank of Australia confirming on Tuesday it will soon raise rates.

Local tech shares fell as much as 3.4%, tracking growth stocks on Wall Street lower after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc led the selling on the sub-index, skidding 6.6% to their worst session in a month.

Battery materials maker Novonix dropped 7.7% in its worst session since Feb. 24. Energy stocks fell 1.5% following a drop in the oil futures overnight after data showed that a build in US crude stocks and Shanghai's extended lockdown fuelled fears of slower demand.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos skidded 1.7% and ~2%, respectively, marking their worst session in over a week.

Australian shares eke out gains on tech strength; RBA stance caps advance

Australian in vitro fertilization (IVF) service provider Virtus Health was up 0.7% on recieving a revised A$8 per share buyout offer from private equity firm BGH Capital.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.51% to 12,059 points.

