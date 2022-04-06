ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.21%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
TRG 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.57%)
UNITY 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
WAVES 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,402 Increased By 10.8 (0.25%)
BR30 15,695 Increased By 53.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 44,101 Increased By 172.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,834 Increased By 81 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the minimum value of supply of five locally-produced steel goods, which would raise the incidence of sales tax on these products.

The FBR has issued SRO 489(I)/2022 to supersede SRO 985(I)2021 and SRO 1465(I) 2021 to re-fix the minimum value of supply of locally-produced steel goods for the purpose of payment of sales tax on ad valorem basis.

Under the new notification, the minimum value of steel bars and other long profiles has been increased to Rs164,037 per metric ton (PMT) from the earlier value of Rs153,000 per metric ton.

The minimum value of steel billets has now been fixed at the enhanced rate of Rs133,813 per metric ton as compared to the old value of Rs131,000 per metric ton.

Non-taxable areas: FBR conducting survey of industrial units

The minimum value of supply of locally-produced steel Ingots/bala has not been changed.

The value has been fixed at Rs126,000 PMT as compared to the same old value of Rs126,000 per metric ton.

The minimum value of ship plates has been considerably raised to Rs129,584 per metric ton as compared to the old value of Rs126,000 per metric ton.

The minimum value of other re-rollable iron and steel scrap has been increased to Rs125,688 PMT against the old value of Rs119,000 per metric ton.

In case the value at which supply of above products is made is higher than the value fixed herein, the sales tax shall be charged on such higher value, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax steel goods value of ship plates

Comments

1000 characters

Five locally-produced steel goods Minimum value of supply increased

President asks ECP to propose dates for elections

‘Threat letter’: SC urged to summon intelligence chiefs

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese shelve investment plans due to political uncertainty

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel: PM’s relief package termed ‘unsustainable’

UAE defers $2bn debt payment on govt’s request

Treason charges levelled by PM against opposition: Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ if there’s any

Disclosure of confidential information: Independent directors of companies barred

Debt stocks jump 10pc to Rs42.76trn in 8 months

PSX introduces Sahulat Account

Read more stories