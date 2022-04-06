Nation to teach lesson to ‘traitors’ in next elections, says PM

LAHORE: Declaring that next general elections will be held within three months, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed optimism that the people would teach a lesson to those politicians in the forthcoming polls who became part of “foreign conspiracy”.

While addressing a gathering of PTI activists at Governor’s House on Tuesday, Imran Khan said a conspiracy was hatched abroad and “our people” became “traitors” in this move.

He said these ‘traitors’ have planned to end the country’s independent foreign policy. However, he vowed to fight against them at every front. He said with such a trend, any foreign country could purchase the lawmakers and topple an elected government. He resolved that they would fully confront them legally. The case was taken up by the Supreme Court.

He said the entire nation would resist such trends, as it was a defining moment and would not let the conspiracy succeed as it had periled country’s future and democracy.

“The people of the country will teach a lesson to the traitors in the next general elections by burying their politics forever,” Imran said. “Three stooges had been plundering the national wealth for the last 30 years and stashed it abroad,” he claimed, adding that these people can say that beggars are not choosers due to their vested interests.

Imran also said this time the PTI will give tickets to its ideological workers after proper consultation at grassroots level. He said in the past, his party committed mistakes with regard to the distribution of tickets resulting in heavy price, however, we learn lessons from our mistakes.

Criticising the opposition, he said a drama had been staged in the country through which the democracy, future of the coming generations and solidarity of the nation had been put at stake.

Slamming the PTI deserters, he said these people were elected on PTI seats or the reserved seats, and then sold out their conscience for the sake of a few million of rupees. He vowed a lifetime ban for such traitors who betrayed the nation, the country and the coming generations. Unless they were punished, they would continue bargaining over the democracy for petty monetary gains, he said.

Imran also asked his party workers to stage peaceful protests daily against ‘these traitors’. He asked the party activists to prepare for the next elections.

Earlier, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor’s House on Tuesday and discussed matters concerning Punjab political situation.

Sources claimed that Elahi apprised Imran Khan about his contacts with the MPAs. He stated that winning election of Punjab CM’s slot would not be possible without return of PTI dissidents in the party fold, the sources claimed. During the meeting, different options were discussed for the session of Punjab Assembly which will now be held on April 16.

