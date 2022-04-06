ECP denies issuing any polls-related statement

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied that it is unable to hold general elections within three months.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ECP said it had not made any statement related to general elections.

Some media reports have quoted ECP as saying that it would not be able to make arrangements if general elections are held within three months.

Denying these reports, the ECP officials, in background interactions with media members, have maintained that ECP has recently held local government elections in two phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas LG polls are scheduled in Punjab (first phase) and Balochistan on May 29.

ECP officials say holding LG polls is bigger and more complex a task than general polls.

While the ECP is effectively holding LG polls, it is more than capable of holding general polls whenever they are held in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions, the officials say.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022