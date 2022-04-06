People suffered the most in tussle between opposition, PTI: PSP chief

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the people of Pakistan, especially Sindh, have suffered the most in the power struggle of Imran Khan’s government and all parties of the opposition alliance.

The federal cabinet of PTI and MQM have abused and violated the political rights of the people of Karachi by declaring the wrong census of Karachi and Hyderabad as final.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PSP Sindh Council members at Pakistan House.

PTI and MQM are solely responsible in Karachi not having its legitimate mandate. Now, in the current situation, if new elections are held in the country, the representation of urban Sindh in the Sindh Assembly will be very low, further more oppression will continue to flourish under the present quota system.

PPP never wants an accurate census of Sindh because PPP realises that it is not possible for the PPP to get elected its chief minister in light of an accurate census in the province as the oppressed people of Sindh will be freed from the clutches of feudal lords if accurate census are conducted.

PSP was holding public protests so that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad would not be oppressed. But the MQM for ministries and the PTI for prolonging its government have deprived the people of their basic rights due to their narrow mindedness.

Senior vice-chairman Ashfaq Ahmed Mangi and vice-chairman and president Sindh Council Shabir Ahmed Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion. The meeting decided to increase the political activities of PSP across the Sindh while Shabbir Ahmad Qaim Khani informed the committee about the details of the workers who have joined PSP, and finalised the organisational tour of Sindh with the chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal.

