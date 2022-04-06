Met Office warns about temperature increase

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday warned the citizens about temperature increase in most parts of the country this week.

“Temperature is likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week,” the warning says. A very hot and dry weather is likely to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature range between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab. Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbella and Sibbi 44 degrees Celsius, each.

