Rain Financial Inc appoints Zeeshan as CGM

KARACHI: Rain Financial, Inc, a global leading crypto currency trading platform, has appointed Zeeshan Ahmed as its Country General Manager, Pakistan. While Rain is not yet operational in Pakistan, it will be advocating for the regulation and seek licensing in the country.

Zeeshan is a senior management professional leading turnaround and growth strategies. With a career span of over 16 years, 7 of which were spent at strategic C level positions, he most recently worked as the Chief Executive Officer for Askari Enterprises (A subsidiary of AWT).

Commenting on his appointment Zeeshan said “I am thrilled to be joining Rain Pakistan at this pivotal time for the blockchain and crypto industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at Rain and developing a licensed and regulated crypto asset exchange in Pakistan”.

