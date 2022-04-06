ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
Alvi urges Ombudsman to enhance outreach to far-flung areas

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the Federal Ombudsman to increase its outreach to far-flung areas of the country and utilise the latest information technology tools for the quick redressal of people’s complaints against the maladministration of government departments.

The president asked the Ombudsman to provide speedy justice to the complainants against the high-handedness of utility companies as most of the complaints were related to excessive billing by DISCOs and gas companies.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who called on him and presented the Annual Report-2021 of the organization, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Secretary to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

The Ombudsman briefed the President about the performance and achievements of the institution during the year 2021.

It was highlighted that last year, the department received 110,398 complaints, out of which, 106,732 were resolved, whereas, 92.7 percent of findings were implemented during 2021. Out of the total, 42,000 complaints were received and processed online.

The Ombudsman apprised the President about the steps taken to redress the grievances of the people of remote areas by establishing Complaint Cells and Regional Offices in different areas of the country.

He also highlighted that under the Integrated Complaint Resolution (ICR) System, the federal Ombudsman had integrated 180 different agencies of the Federal Government for facilitating the quick disposal of complaints.

Underlining the need for providing quick and free-of-cost justice to the common man, the president asked the Ombudsman to increase its outreach using modern ICT tools, create awareness through media about its functions and services, and establish linkages with various government departments.

He emphasized on Ombudsman’s meetings with government organizations to dispose of people’s complaints expeditiously in accordance with the principles of justice and discourage the practice of frivolous litigations as it increases the workload of government departments as well as the Federal Ombudsman.

The president appreciated the performance and outreach activities of the Federal Ombudsman and assured him of his support in further strengthening the institution and enhancing its role in providing speedy justice to the complainants.

