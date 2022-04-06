ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                   01-04-2022   06-04-2022   NIL                           06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                    01-04-2022   08-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                       04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022     11-04-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     04-04-2022   11-04-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd #     05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd #             05-04-2022   11-04-2022                                 11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd #  08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd #               08-04-2022   15-04-2022                                 15-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd #           11-04-2022   18-04-2022                                 18-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd         11-04-2022   18-04-2022   200%(F),10%B   07-04-2022     18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd       12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                           18-04-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico
PK Ltd                            12-04-2022   18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
ZIL Ltd                           14-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd #    16-04-2022   22-04-2022                                 22-04-2022
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   16-04-2022   23-04-2022   NIL                           23-04-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       17-04-2022   25-04-2022   300%(F)        14-04-2022     25-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd           18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                       19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd      19-04-2022   26-04-2022   65%(F)         15-04-2022     26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
AGP Ltd                           19-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%(F)         15-04-2022     26-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   200%(F)        15-04-2022     26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               20-04-2022   26-04-2022   25%B           18-04-2022     26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%             18-04-2022
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd                       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd          20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)        18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Habib Insurance Company Ltd       14-04-2022   28-04-2022   12.5%(F)       12-04-2022     28-04-2022
IGI Life Insurance Ltd            21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd               21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Service Global Footwear Ltd       22-04-2022   28-04-2022   20%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Service Industries Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   75%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Saif Power Ltd                    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   10%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Premier Insurance Ltd             22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Agritech Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022     28-04-2022
East West Insurance Company Ltd.  22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Packages Ltd                      22-04-2022   29-04-2022   275%(F)        20-04-2022     29-04-2022
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
IGI Holdings Ltd                  22-04-2022   29-04-2022   35%(F)         20-04-2022     29-04-2022
PICIC Insurance Ltd               23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                       23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd       23-04-2022   29-04-2022   NIL                           29-04-2022
Asia Insurance Company Ltd        23-04-2022   29-04-2022   3%(F),10%B     21-04-2022     29-04-2022
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd.   20-04-2022   30-04-2022   5%(F), 5%B     18-04-2022     30-04-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd #             24-04-2022   30-04-2022                                 30-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

