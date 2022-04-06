KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 31-03-2022 06-04-2022 115%(F) 29-03-2022 06-04-2022
Summit Bank Ltd 01-04-2022 06-04-2022 NIL 06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-04-2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 07-04-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 01-04-2022 08-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 06-04-2022 08-04-2022 2450%(F) 04-04-2022 08-04-2022
Systems Ltd 04-04-2022 11-04-2022 50%(F),100%B 31-03-2022 11-04-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 04-04-2022 11-04-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd # 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 NIL 11-04-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd # 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 08-04-2022 14-04-2022 14-04-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd # 08-04-2022 14-04-2022 14-04-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd # 08-04-2022 15-04-2022 15-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B 08-04-2022 16-04-2022 NIL 16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd 08-04-2022 16-04-2022 NIL 16-04-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd # 11-04-2022 18-04-2022 18-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 11-04-2022 18-04-2022 200%(F),10%B 07-04-2022 18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022 NIL 18-04-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico
PK Ltd 12-04-2022 18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 12-04-2022 19-04-2022 NIL 19-04-2022
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd 13-04-2022 19-04-2022 90%(F) 11-04-2022 19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 15-04-2022 19-04-2022 1500%(F) 13-04-2022 19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd 06-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
ZIL Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 130%(F) 12-04-2022 20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 45%(F),10%B 12-04-2022 21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 NIL 21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 5%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 280%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd # 16-04-2022 22-04-2022 22-04-2022
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd 16-04-2022 23-04-2022 NIL 23-04-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2022 25-04-2022 300%(F) 14-04-2022 25-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 70%(F) 15-04-2022 25-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 65%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
AGP Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 25%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd. 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 200%(F) 15-04-2022 26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-04-2022 26-04-2022 25%B 18-04-2022 26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 20-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 NIL 27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares) 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 6% 18-04-2022
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 NIL 27-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd 20-04-2022 27-04-2022 8.5%(F) 18-04-2022 27-04-2022
Habib Insurance Company Ltd 14-04-2022 28-04-2022 12.5%(F) 12-04-2022 28-04-2022
IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 20%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Service Industries Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 75%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Saif Power Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 10%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Premier Insurance Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Agritech Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd. 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 22.5%(F),10%B 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
East West Insurance Company Ltd. 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Packages Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 275%(F) 20-04-2022 29-04-2022
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022
IGI Holdings Ltd 22-04-2022 29-04-2022 35%(F) 20-04-2022 29-04-2022
PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 NIL 29-04-2022
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 23-04-2022 29-04-2022 3%(F),10%B 21-04-2022 29-04-2022
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd. 20-04-2022 30-04-2022 5%(F), 5%B 18-04-2022 30-04-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd # 24-04-2022 30-04-2022 30-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15%(F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments